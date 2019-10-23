Home

Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stroo Funeral Home
1095 – 68th St. S.E
Cutlerville, MI
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby., MI
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI
Troy R. Rowley


1976 - 2019
Troy R. Rowley Obituary
Troy R. Rowley

Lowell

Troy R. Rowley, 43, of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly while on a business trip to Singapore Oct. 16, 2019. Troy was born July 4, 1976 in Shelby. He was a 1994 graduate of Shelby High School. He was honored upon graduating with never having missed a day of school from when he started in kindergarten.

He graduated from Davenport College and lived in Grand Rapids before moving to Lowell. Troy was employed in I.T. at Booking.Com. He loved his work and enjoyed traveling for the company to provide computer support. He also enjoyed photography (especially of lighthouses) and cooking.

He is survived by his parents, James Rowley and Marcia (George) VanDyke; his longtime companion, Jade Cochrane; his grandmother, Florence Cook; his sisters, Kim Jacobs and Cheryl Rowley; nephews and nieces, Justin Jacobs, Joshua Jacobs, Meagan Hilty and Cheyenne (Dom) Hilty-Lamb; his stepbrother, David (Virginia) Merrill and stepsisters, Bonita (Ken) Coulter, Debbie Merrill, Gloria Smith and Bobbie (Ken).

Visitation was scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 5-8 p.m. at Stroo Funeral Home, 1095 – 68th St. S.E. in Cutlerville. Visitation was scheduled to continue Thursday, Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at noon at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. Interment will be in New Era Cemetery. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31, 2019
