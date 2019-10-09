|
Vay Ann Huber
Muskegon
Vay Ann Huber, 67, of Muskegon, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 peacefully at home.
Vay Ann was born in 1952 to Irwin and Maxine Huber. She graduated from Oakridge High School (salutatorian - Class of '70), going on to earn a Bachelor's Degree after studying at Case Western Reserve University and Grand Valley State University. Vay worked as a social worker, specializing in geriatrics with the Oceana County Department of Social Services. In retirement, Vay, like her mother, indulged in the world of mysteries. She was an avid letter writer, maintaining pen pals all over the globe. Wrapping presents for the holidays, making each gift extra special, was a real talent of hers appreciated by family and friends.
Vay was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Paul; and her son, Brant Liebhaber, who took his life in 2011, a loss that clung to her remaining eight years of her life.
She is survived by her siblings, Terry (Mary) Huber, Tom (Barbara) Huber, Philip (Lydia) Huber, Casey Huber, Amy Huber and (Kyle Veitenheimer), and Natitia "Tish" (Steve) Winton; many adored nieces and nephews, as well as extended family and friends, and her beloved cats, Maysie and Grayson. Petra Siedenbiedel, Ellen Woolfolk, Mary Pearson, Ann Adams and Bonnie Decker were confidants and she cherished all of her friendships.
A memorial celebration of Vay's life will take place Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the Ever Rest Funeral Chapel in Muskegon.
Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Egelston Branch Muskegon Area District Library, Autism Research Institute and Faithful to Felines.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019