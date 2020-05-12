Vicki L. Ames, 66, of Hart, formerly of Chicago, died peacefully at home May 1, 2020 after a long illness. Vicki was born Feb. 14, 1954 in Hart, the daughter of James and Marilyn (Schneider) Ames.Vicki was a graduate of Hart High School and Muskegon Community College. She then earned her bachelor's degree in design at the University of Illinois at Chicago.Vicki was an extraordinary photographer, specializing in nature and architecture. She will be remembered for her compassion, intelligence and sense of humor.Vicki is survived by her uncle, Bob Schneider; several cousins, including Patti Walker Moran of Muskegon; many friends, including Mary Beyer of Whitefish Point; and those who Vicki worked with at Cherry Point, especially Barbara Bull, Sandy Barber and Fred Virgil.Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Marilyn (Schneider) Ames Schumaker of Hart and James Ames of Ludington; brother, Leland Ames of Hart; grandparents, George and Olive Schneider of Hart and Scott Sr. and Queenie Ames of Ludington.Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be in August. Interment in Mears Cemetery.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.