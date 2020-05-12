Vicki L. Ames
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vicki's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vicki L. Ames, 66, of Hart, formerly of Chicago, died peacefully at home May 1, 2020 after a long illness. Vicki was born Feb. 14, 1954 in Hart, the daughter of James and Marilyn (Schneider) Ames.

Vicki was a graduate of Hart High School and Muskegon Community College. She then earned her bachelor's degree in design at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Vicki was an extraordinary photographer, specializing in nature and architecture. She will be remembered for her compassion, intelligence and sense of humor.

Vicki is survived by her uncle, Bob Schneider; several cousins, including Patti Walker Moran of Muskegon; many friends, including Mary Beyer of Whitefish Point; and those who Vicki worked with at Cherry Point, especially Barbara Bull, Sandy Barber and Fred Virgil.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Marilyn (Schneider) Ames Schumaker of Hart and James Ames of Ludington; brother, Leland Ames of Hart; grandparents, George and Olive Schneider of Hart and Scott Sr. and Queenie Ames of Ludington.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be in August. Interment in Mears Cemetery.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from May 12 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 13, 2020
So sorry to hear about Vicki. She was a few years behind me at Hart High School, the little sister of my classmate Leland. She was a great gal, a wonderful photographer. She will be missed.
Jerianne (Hallack) Block
Classmate
May 11, 2020
Vicki is a blessing to all of us! Remember her great photography skills!
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved