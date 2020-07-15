Virginia I. 'Ginger' Pawlowski
Rothbury
Virginia I. "Ginger" Pawlowski, 70, of Rothbury, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her home. She was born Dec. 30, 1949 in Muskegon to Donald and Mary (Starr) Mooney.
Ginger was raised in North Muskegon and graduated from North Muskegon High School with the Class of 1969. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Grand Valley State University in 1974. She married Paul Pawlowski Oct. 4, 1980. They moved to Otto Township from Duck Lake in 1981. She spent numerous years touring Europe as a counselor with the Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp international jazz band, later working at Lebanon Lutheran Church in Whitehall followed by many years with the Shelby Public School District. She started at Ferry, and was secretary later at Benona and last at Thomas Read Elementary before retiring. For many summers Ginger held swimming lessons at her pool, teaching many area children to swim.
Ginger had a natural green thumb which was evident throughout her gorgeous gardens. She was an amazing cook, combining her artistic talents, creating Christmas cookies that could be considered masterpieces and too beautiful to eat. Ginger also enjoyed history, interested in everything from early Native American tribes to learning about her Celtic heritage.
She is survived by her husband, Paul; her children, Margi (Chris) Bovee and Curtis (Tricia) Pawlowski; her granddogs; her brother, Steve (Shirley) Mooney; her sisters, Donna Welch, Shirley (Bob) Lenz and Sharon Mooney (and her husband, Bob Hovey); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Mickey Mooney; and her sister, Ruth Beechem.
A memorial service for Ginger will be Friday July 17, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Sarah Samuelson officiating. The service will be outside under the church's pavilion to practice social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask and bring a lawn chair to set up in the church's yard. The service will also be broadcast via Trinity's FM radio station at 103.9 for those who would feel more comfortable remaining in their cars listening in the church parking lot. It will also be live-streamed on the church's Facebook page. Please consider the Trinity Lutheran Food Pantry, 5631 W. Stony Lake Rd., New Era, MI 49446 as a memorial. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com.
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.