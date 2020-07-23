1/1
Walter Beyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Beyer, age 98, was received by his Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born on the family farm in Free Soil, Michigan on July 4, 1922 to the late Charles and Amelia (Berndt) Beyer. He graduated from Manistee High School in 1941.

Walter spent more than 50 years in the trucking business. Along with Ray Thompson, their business hauled limestone for 25 years. He continued trucking for many other companies over the years. Walt joined the Beyer Stakenas Orchestra as a drummer, playing for more than 30 years with his brother and Ed Stakenas. You could find them playing in Walhalla at the Rendevous every Saturday night for many years. He also played a short time with the Scottville Clown Band. Walt was a member of the Scottville Optimist Club where he was named Optimist of the year in 1984. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville where he was a choir member and Sunday School teacher at one time.

Walt married Josephine Sanders in 1995. They enjoyed travel and camping together for almost 25 years until Josephine's passing in 2018. During his life, he made many friends and wherever he went, someone would recognize and greet him warmly.

Children include Darlene (David) Hunter of Harbor Beach, Judy (Devon) Owen of Branch. Stepchildren are Laura (Erwin) Christmann, George (Jan) Sanders and Lisa Sanders all of Ludington, Vicki (Larry) Antoine, Karen Ward and and Sandy Kain. Grandchildren are Paul (Debra) Hunter, Brian Hunter, Devon (Kristi) Owen and Cassondra (Christopher Savage) Owen. Stepgrandchildren are Travis Sniegowski, Whitney Zillmer, Jordan Stegemoller, Kate Kunsky, and Eric Christmann. Great-grandchildren are Jacob, Caleb and Tara Hunter. Stepgreat-grandchildren Brooks, Hudson, Ryne, Tayten, Rowan and Charlie. Walter is survived by one brother, Edward Beyer, and several nieces and nephews.

Walter was preceded in death by siblings Herbert, Hattie and Louise, first and second wives Midge Masten and Althea Powers and children Walter Beyer Jr. and Janet Lee Beyer.

A funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church or Hospice of Michigan.

The family would like to thank the staff of Village Manor, MediLodge of Ludington and Hospice of Michigan for the love and care they provided Walter.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved