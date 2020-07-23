Walter Beyer, age 98, was received by his Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born on the family farm in Free Soil, Michigan on July 4, 1922 to the late Charles and Amelia (Berndt) Beyer. He graduated from Manistee High School in 1941.
Walter spent more than 50 years in the trucking business. Along with Ray Thompson, their business hauled limestone for 25 years. He continued trucking for many other companies over the years. Walt joined the Beyer Stakenas Orchestra as a drummer, playing for more than 30 years with his brother and Ed Stakenas. You could find them playing in Walhalla at the Rendevous every Saturday night for many years. He also played a short time with the Scottville Clown Band. Walt was a member of the Scottville Optimist Club where he was named Optimist of the year in 1984. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville where he was a choir member and Sunday School teacher at one time.
Walt married Josephine Sanders in 1995. They enjoyed travel and camping together for almost 25 years until Josephine's passing in 2018. During his life, he made many friends and wherever he went, someone would recognize and greet him warmly.
Children include Darlene (David) Hunter of Harbor Beach, Judy (Devon) Owen of Branch. Stepchildren are Laura (Erwin) Christmann, George (Jan) Sanders and Lisa Sanders all of Ludington, Vicki (Larry) Antoine, Karen Ward and and Sandy Kain. Grandchildren are Paul (Debra) Hunter, Brian Hunter, Devon (Kristi) Owen and Cassondra (Christopher Savage) Owen. Stepgrandchildren are Travis Sniegowski, Whitney Zillmer, Jordan Stegemoller, Kate Kunsky, and Eric Christmann. Great-grandchildren are Jacob, Caleb and Tara Hunter. Stepgreat-grandchildren Brooks, Hudson, Ryne, Tayten, Rowan and Charlie. Walter is survived by one brother, Edward Beyer, and several nieces and nephews.
Walter was preceded in death by siblings Herbert, Hattie and Louise, first and second wives Midge Masten and Althea Powers and children Walter Beyer Jr. and Janet Lee Beyer.
A funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church or Hospice of Michigan.
The family would like to thank the staff of Village Manor, MediLodge of Ludington and Hospice of Michigan for the love and care they provided Walter.
