Wanda Arlene Jeffries
Wanda Arlene Jeffries

New Era

Wanda Arlene (Reed) Jeffries, of New Era, fell asleep in death Sept. 12, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born in Pentwater, Mich., the daughter of Perry and Maggie (Woodford) Reed.

Wanda was the fifth of seven children, and the last remaining sibling. As a teenager, she saw a picture of Ted Jeffries of Hart, Michigan and knew he was the one for her. They were married seventy years, living the majority of those in New Era.

They raised four children, Steve (Cindy), Ted Jr., Gary (Jill) , and Cheryl. Wanda loved being the grandmother of five, and great-grandmother of four.

She worked for Kysor in Rothbury, and was active with the New Era community through the Cherry Pie Contest from its start, and served as secretary for both New Era Cemetery and her husband's business, Ted's Body Shop.

The family would like to express appreciation to White Lake Assisted Living for their kind and loving attention during her stay there.

With awareness of the current health precautions and concern for friends and family. Wanda was interred at New Era Cemetery privately. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Pentwater Historical Society. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
