Wandeline Arlene Currier Obituary
Wandeline Arlene Currier, age 85, of Ludington, passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

Wandeline was born on July 7, 1934, in Ludington, the daughter of George and Francis Vandervest. She married Elmer Currier on July 1, 1955, and retired from FloraCraft in early 2000s.

Wandeline is survived by her husband, Elmer Currier Sr.; children, Elmer (Star) Currier Jr., Randy Currier and Jodee (Dennis) Abbott; grandchildren, Elmer (Tina) Currier III, Rochelle Currier, Helena Chambers, and Marshal Currier; great-grandchildren, Sidney and Max; brothers, Kenneth (Linda) Vandervest and Robert Vandervest; and sisters-in-law, Jean and Joan Vandervest.

Wandeline was preceded in death by her parents, George and Francis Vandervest; and siblings, Johnny and Dennis Vandervest, and June and Helen Currier.

A funeral will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with visitation starting at noon.

Please share your fond memories of Wandeline at www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
