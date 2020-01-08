Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pere Marquette Chapel - Ludington
309 S. Washington Avenue
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 843-2531
For more information about
Warren Sibilla
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Simon Catholic Church
Ludington, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Simon Catholic Church
Ludington, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Sibilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren William Sibilla Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren William Sibilla Sr. Obituary
Warren William Sibilla Sr., 83, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. He was born May 6, 1936, in Port Huron, the son of Raymond and Louise (Warren) Sibilla.

Warren served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1965. He was a lifelong entrepreneur working in sales in aeronautics, insurance and travel trailers, with a dream of selling chili dogs and french fries with malt vinegar. Warren was a very generous man, devoting much of his time to St. Simon Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the Lions Club, the Ludington Boat Club, and anyone who needed his help.

On Feb. 6, 1960, in Port Huron, Warren married Joan M. McKernan, who survives him. He is also survived by four children, Bill (Judy) Sibilla, Dr. Warren W. (Maureen) Sibilla Jr., Dawn (Steve) Leedham and Tim (Karen) Sibilla; his son-in-law, Bob Morden; 19 grandchildren; and 12 great- grandchildren.

Warren was preceded in death by: his parents; his daughter, Patti Morden; and his brother, Robert Sibilla.

Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at St. Simon Catholic Church, in Ludington, with Father Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. Interment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Port Huron in the spring. The family will receive friends Monday from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Simon Catholic Church.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -