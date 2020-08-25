1/
Wayne Bailey
1932 - 2020
Wayne L. Bailey, age 87, of Ludington passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born Jan. 27, 1932 in Hart to Nicholas and Anna (Wasquam) Bailey.
He was the first known Native American to graduate from Ludington High School. After high school Wayne joined the U.S. Army and was stationed with the infantry in Korea. He saw the beauty of Korea and was very interested in the Asian culture, particularly their architecture and wood working. Wayne spent many hours studying Japanese joinery. He went to work on the car ferries when there were seven boats. He worked there for 40 years, joining a long list of Baileys who were employed there. Wayne married his best friend, Judy Glover and they spent many happy years together.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Judy; his stepdaughter LaVange (James Robert Ewing) Barth, his stepsons Charles Sichel Outcolt and Jonathan; his grandchildren Victoria, Justin, Sarah, Margaret and Benjamin; his brothers, Nick (Brenda) Bailey and Leroy; his special nephew, Roger Brunk and special friend Bill Guinn; and many other nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his sister Alice, sister-in-law Evelyn, niece Annie Brunk and nephew Sam.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service is being planned.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
