William 'Bill' E. Hall
Hesperia
William "Bill" E. Hall, 66, of Hesperia, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at his home. Bill was born Oct. 16, 1953 in Detroit to Bascom and May (Fleek) Hall. Bill later moved to the West Michigan area where he met and married Lori K. Davis Nov. 1, 1980 at the Trinity Lutheran Church at Stony Lake. Bill graduated from Muskegon Community College in the Industrial Electronics Program and also earned his Journeyman's Electricians License. Bill founded and operated Hall Effex Electronics Company for many years until his retirement in 2017. Bill truly loved his job, assisting his many clients and his talents were well known throughout West Michigan. Bill enjoyed hiking and exploring with Lori, and they were particularly fond of the Upper Peninsula. Bill also loved being in the company of his son, Chris, and especially enjoyed eating Chris's creations in the kitchen. Bill loved woodworking, remodeling his home and tinkering in his shop. Lately, he spent time walking his property with constant companion dog, Cassie.
Bill is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lori of Hesperia; his son, Christopher Hall of Grand Rapids; sisters, Faye (Jim) Steimel; Jeannie (Tom) Majeske; Shari (Terry) Ide; brother, Richard (Gloria) Rogers; as well as many extended family and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his mother and step father, May (Robert) Rogers and his father, Bascom Hall; his mother and father-in-law, Duane and Pamela Davis; brother-in-law, Glenn "Mike" Davis and his nephew, Peter Davis.
A Celebration of Life and Time of Remembrance will be Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. at the Crandell Funeral Home – Fremont Chapel with a visitation from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider the – Greater Michigan Chapter. Friends may send a condolence or share a memory with the Hall family online at www.crandellfh.com. Arrangements by Crandell Funeral Home – Fremont Chapel. 231-924-0800
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 12, 2019