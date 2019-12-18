|
William F. Van Gills
Pentwater
William F. Van Gills, 93, of Pentwater, passed away at Oceana Medical Care Facility Tuesday Dec. 10. He was born in Crystal Valley, Sept. 30, 1926 to Chris and Marie Van Gills. Bill was a member of St. Vincent Catholic Church in Pentwater, the Knights of Columbus, and he retired from Harbison Walker Refineries in 1988. He married Marian (Wyant) Nov. 10, 1951 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Weare. Marian preceded him in death along with his son, Randy and grandson, Jordan. Bill enjoyed watching sports, listening to country music, bingo and time with the many friends he made at the medical care facility.
Bill is survived by children, Doug (Linda) Van Gills of Pentwater, Rick Van Gills of Hart, Kim (Sue) Van Gills of Ludington, Jolyn (Pete) Dumonte of Hart, Cheryl (Bill) Evans of Hart, Melinda (Sharon) Van Gills of Whitehall, Jill (Doug) Walls of Baldwin, 12 grandchildren – Zach and Drew Van Gills, Kyle, Carly and Monica Van Gills, Aaron Van Gills, Ryan and Troy Dumonte, Josh Evans, Lauren and Evan Walls. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren and many friends.
Visitation for friends and family was from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13 with Rosary and funeral at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent Catholic Church in Pentwater. Private family burial will take place at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Weare. Memorial contribution may be made to Hospice of Michigan.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 26, 2019