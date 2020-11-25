1/1
William Henry Collins Sr.
William Henry Collins Sr., age 77, of Ludington, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. He was born Oct. 7, 1943, in Ludington to Clarence and Dorothy (Lange) Collins. Bill graduated from Ludington High School in 1961. After high school, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country for four years, spending most of his time in Oklahoma. He married the late Diann Ledger on April 3, 1962. Bill went to work for Sargent Sands where he was a heavy equipment operator. He then went on to Harsco Rail where he worked for over 20 years until his retirement.
Bill was a member of the Ludington American Legion. He loved to hunt and fish and play cribbage. He also enjoyed camping and mushroom hunting with Nancy. Bill and his cat, Loomis, had a strong bond and he was never too far behind Bill.
Bill is survived by his girlfriend Nancy Stever; his children Dana Anderson of South Carolina and Bill (Holly) Collins Jr. of Ludington; his grandchildren Tiffany Miller, Terra (Dusty) Fowler, Ryleigh Anderson, Casey (Marc) Lundberg, Joshua (Jennifer) Collins and Mikayla Collins; his nine great-grandchildren, Makenzi, Konner, Alyssa, Dixie, Cameron, Hailey, Owen, Maverick and Leeland; his siblings Linda Jennings and Richard (Vicki) Collins; his sister-in-law Lupe Collins; and, many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife Diann, grandson Jacob Collins, great-granddaughter Lilly, his brothers Lyle (Lorna) Collins and Vernon Collins and brother-in-law Tim Jennings.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private service is being planned.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
November 25, 2020
Bill was a great guy . We were please to get to him. Always had a smile on his face and upbeat .
Don & Diana Brandvold
Friend
