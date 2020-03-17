|
William "Bill" Robert Hull, age 88, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at his home. He was born February 9, 1932 in Muskegon to William Henry and Ruby (Waldron) Hull and lived his entire life in the area. Bill was a veteran of the US Army Air Corps and served during the Korean War. Bill married Joyce E. Sturgeon on June 13, 1953 in Goshen, IN and she passed away on September 21, 2011 after 56 years of marriage. Bill found a special love with Linda M. Baldwin and they were married on August 16, 2012 at their beautiful home in Whitehall overlooking Lake Michigan. Bill worked 25 years in sales for Muskegon Brake and later for Lakeshore Machine prior to retiring. Bill and Linda were members of Evangelical Covenant Church of Whitehall. Bill had many hobbies. He loved to tinker and was quite the car man – fixing and restoring antique cars. Bill built his first home in which he raised his family. He had many projects but left none unfinished. Bill loved the outdoors and working with his flowers and plants. He was an avid baseball fan of the Detroit Tigers and football fan of the Detroit Lions. He also enjoyed golfing and fishing. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends. Survivors include his wife, Linda M. Baldwin-Hull; 6 children, Marge (Fred) Patton, Bob (Vicki) Hull, Bill (Sharon) Hull, Greg (Connie) Hull, Marie (Kevin) Legg, Margo (Chris) Hawkins; 3 step-children, Chris (Ed) Mol, Cindy (Len) VanDenBerg, Bare (Alicia) Baldwin; 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; 1 brother, Terry Hull; 2 sisters, Ruth (Duane) Beecham, Marilyn Damvelt; his aunt, Marge Johnson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce E. Hull; his parents; and his sister, Connie Rettinhouse. A Memorial Service is pending for a later date. Memorial Contributions may be directed to the Harbor Hospice Foundation. Arrangements handled by The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 Harvey St, Norton Shores, MI 49444. Sign the guestbook online at www.sytsemafh.com
Published in White Lake Beacon from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020