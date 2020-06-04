William W. "Bill" Figgins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" W. Figgins, age 74, passed away surrounded by family on June 2, 2020, in Flint. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home, 1480 E. Hill Road, Grand Blanc. Funeral service will be held outside on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. with one hour of visitation prior to the service at Brown Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

Bill was born on Aug. 11, 1945, in Ludington to the late Glenn and Frances Figgins. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army. In 1969, in Fountain, Bill married the love of his life, June Hart. Bill loved the outdoors from hunting, fishing, to boating on the "Figgins Diggins." He was a very generous and kind-hearted man with an infectious personality that everyone loved to be around. Even though growing up Bill didn't have a lot, he felt wealthy beyond measure. Bill was a wonderful man and will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife, June of 51 years; son, Patrick (Christine) Figgins; grandchildren: Eric and Christopher; siblings Donna (Gene) Wheeler, Susan (Ken) Meyers and Steven (Cindy) Figgins; sister-in-law, Faith Figgins; and many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Figgins; and son, Jason Figgins.

Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Hurley's Children Miracle Network or Whaley's Children Center.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home-Grand Blanc Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Visitation
10:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home-Grand Blanc Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home-Grand Blanc Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home-Grand Blanc Chapel
1480 East Hill Road
Grand Blanc, MI 48439
8106061300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
June 4, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 4, 2020
Our sympathies go out to June and the rest of the family. We are thinking of you at this difficult time.

Paul & Nancy Rozycki
Paul Rozycki
Friend
June 4, 2020
I am happy that I knew Bill. He and June always made us feel welcome around them.
Jerry & Janice Denby
Family
June 4, 2020
Soldier Salute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michael Mayer
June 3, 2020
Im at a loss for words i work i kdv and seeing him and june through the building never saw so much love from both june was amazing with him he made many people laugh always smiling he will be missed. my heart goes out to june and family.
Tonya
Friend
June 3, 2020
June - Sorry to see about Bills passing and you know what a great support you have been for him. You have my number if you ever want to talk and know that meeting the both of you was a pleasure for me. Take care - Jerry
Jerry - Swartz Creek
Acquaintance
June 3, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Bills passing. My heart goes out to June and the rest of the family. He was a very nice man and always gave me a chuckle. I enjoyed cleaning their home through molly maid and am glad that I have got to know him and June. They both are very sweet people ❤
Molly Plummer
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved