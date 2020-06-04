William "Bill" W. Figgins, age 74, passed away surrounded by family on June 2, 2020, in Flint. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home, 1480 E. Hill Road, Grand Blanc. Funeral service will be held outside on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. with one hour of visitation prior to the service at Brown Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.



Bill was born on Aug. 11, 1945, in Ludington to the late Glenn and Frances Figgins. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army. In 1969, in Fountain, Bill married the love of his life, June Hart. Bill loved the outdoors from hunting, fishing, to boating on the "Figgins Diggins." He was a very generous and kind-hearted man with an infectious personality that everyone loved to be around. Even though growing up Bill didn't have a lot, he felt wealthy beyond measure. Bill was a wonderful man and will be deeply missed.



He is survived by his wife, June of 51 years; son, Patrick (Christine) Figgins; grandchildren: Eric and Christopher; siblings Donna (Gene) Wheeler, Susan (Ken) Meyers and Steven (Cindy) Figgins; sister-in-law, Faith Figgins; and many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Figgins; and son, Jason Figgins.



Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Hurley's Children Miracle Network or Whaley's Children Center.

