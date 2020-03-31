|
|
Wilma Minnie Bogner, 97, of Carr Settlement, died at 3 a.m., March 28, 2020, peacefully at home. She was born Dec. 10, 1922, in Weidman to Guy and Edith (Thompson) Jackson. She married Henry John Bogner on July 17, 1940, in Mount Pleasant, and they raised three children together.
After marriage, Wilma became a lifelong resident of Carr Settlement. She was a dedicated telephone operator from 1946 to 1995 for the Carr Telephone Company. She was Justice of the Peace from 1959 to 1961 and a lifetime member of both St. Gregory's Catholic Church and St. Mary's Catholic Church. Wilma was famous for her homemade doughnuts and was called "Grandma" by many of the neighborhood children.
Surviving are her children Gordon (Nancy) of Dewitt and Sharon Gleason of Bitely; brothers Gerald (Louise) Jackson of Sanford and Wendell (Mabel) Jackson of Shephard, and sister Floris Maeder of Weidman. Her life was fulfilled with her grandchildren Aaron, Guy, Tammy, Penny, Alicia, Mattie and Susan; as well as numerous great- and great-great grandchildren.
Wilma was preceded in death by her husband in 1994, her son Cecil in 2001 and grandson Brian Gleason in 2008.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church "Building Fund," 85 S. Madison, Custer, MI 49405. A celebration of Wilma's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020