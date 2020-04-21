Home

Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Yolanda Jean Vest


1938 - 2020
Yolanda Jean Vest Obituary
Yolanda Jean Vest, age 82, of Fountain passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born Jan. 15, 1938, in Fountain to Moran and Bertha (Schoenherr) Chancellor. Yolanda graduated from Scottville High School in 1956. She married John R. Vest on June 25, 1957. She worked as a supervisor at Stokely's for over 30 years.

In her spare time Yolanda enjoyed sewing, bird watching, fishing, family, baking, cooking and gardening.

Yolanda will be greatly missed by her husband, John R. Vest; her children, Wanda (Jim L.) Marrison, John D (Victoria) Vest and Maryann Miller; her grandchildren, Jim W. (Kim) Marrison, Kelly (Rob) Purtee and Michael (Miranda) Vest; her great-grandchildren, Tiler Marrison, Mason Marrison, Katlyn Knudsen, Allison Purtee, Jordin Vest, Draic Vest and Hunter Vest; her stepgreat -grandchildren, Lacie Schaefer and Brandon Schaefer; and her brother, Jerry (Shirley) Chancellor.

Yolanda was preceded in death by her parents.

According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time.

Memorial contributions in Yolanda's name may be directed to the Scottville Senior Center.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
