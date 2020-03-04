|
Hart
Zackary Aaron Snider, 28, of Hart, went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, while snowmobiling - something he loved. He was born March 29, 1991 in Shelby, the son of Andy and Beth (Riley) Snider.
Zack graduated from Hart High School, Class of 2009 and continued his education at Michigan State University, earning a Bachelor of Agribusiness Management degree in 2013. He was a passionate farmer, agricultural entrepreneur and partner with his father since he was a child. Zack and Priscilla were full partners in Snider Farms with Andy and Beth.
Zack had many hobbies, including watersports, dirt biking and snowmobiling. He was also passionate about his pulling truck, having participated in truck pulls throughout the state and was a member of West Michigan Pullers. Zack was a brother of the FarmHouse fraternity during his time at MSU and more recently a member of the board of directors for Michigan Pork Producers and Michigan Allied Poultry Industry.
On June 23, 2012, Zack married his high school sweetheart, Priscilla Lee Vela, and on Oct. 5, 2017, they welcomed the birth of their son, Sawyer Lee Snider. He was devout in his faith and a loving family man. Zack will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Zack is survived by his loving wife, Priscilla Snider; son, Sawyer Snider; parents, Andy and Beth Snider; siblings, Luke (Marissa) Snider and Holly (Jonathan) Buck; grandparents, John W. Riley and Larry and Becky Snider; nieces and nephews, Jaren Snider, Paxton Snider, Violet Buck and Ava Buck; father and mother-in-law, Rolando and Adela Vela; sisters-in-law, Crystal Vela and Isabel Vela; brother-in-law, Rolando Vela II; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Zack was preceded in death by his grandmother, Wilma B. Riley.
Memorial Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Grace Adventures, 2100 N. Ridge Rd., Mears with Pastor Dennis Foley officiating. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart. Memorial contributions may be made to: Community Foundation for Oceana County, for the Zack Snider Agricultural Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 902, Pentwater, MI 49449.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 12, 2020