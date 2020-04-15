|
Ms. A'lana Coleman
Shreveport - Graveside service for Ms. A'lana Coleman, 45, will be 11 am., Friday, April 17, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery, Benton, La.
A'lana was born in Los Angeles, California on April 24, 1974 to Oscar and Carrie Carol Coleman. She grew up in Los Angeles, California and graduated from Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies with the Class of 1992.
A'lana was a Christian who was baptized by her uncle, Pastor W. L. Stewart of Sunrise Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children; Cameron and Cayla Coleman; parents Oscar and Carrie Carol Coleman; sisters Veronica Coleman and Amber Coleman Sankey (Raymond); grandchildren Camryn and Calli Coleman; five half brothers and sisters; godson Mason Rose and a host of devoted and loving relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020