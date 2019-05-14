Aaron "Buck" Adkins



Bossier City, La - Aaron "Buck" Adkins passed away peacefully at home on May 13, 2019 after a courageous five year cancer battle. Services will be held at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel at 10 a.m. on Thursday May 16, 2019. Officiating will be Dr. Brad Jurkovich, pastor at First Baptist Bossier, burial will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton, Louisiana. Visitation will be held at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel on Wednesday May 15, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m.



Aaron "Buck" was born May 19, 1936 in Coushatta, Louisiana to A.R. and Janie Barnette Adkins. The family moved to Bossier City when he was a young teenager. He graduated from Bossier High School and attended Northwestern State University.



He was a dedicated employee of the U.S. Postal Service in Bossier City for 47 years. He enjoyed his position and he made many friends in the Post Office and along his mail route. He served his country for 34 years, retiring from the 917th Tactical Fighter Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base. He liked to add his Post Office years together with his Air Force years to say that he gave 81 years to the U.S. Government.



Buck was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by the love of his life for 58 years, his wife Gloria Sheppard Adkins, and his daughter, Julia Adkins. He is also survived by sister Janice Stromseth and husband Quentin; two aunts, Jackie Crunkilton and Carolyn Warren and husband Billy; sister-in-law Karen Sheppard; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many friends and prayer warriors.



Pallbearers will be his nephew Michael Manghum, and friends Rupert Procell, Randy Ritch, Tom Duncan, David Day, and James Stewart.



The family would like to thank Dr. Kennedy Lim, Dr. Anil Veluvolu, Dr. James Noble, Dr. Attila Balogh, and Dr. Gerardo San Pedro. Heartfelt thanks also are extended to the staff at Willis-Knighton Bossier Hospital, Promise Hospital Bossier, the staff at Willis-Knighton Cancer Center Chemo Lab, and the staff of Regional Hospice. His wife and daughter were comforted by the constant prayers and support of family, friends, and church family. Published in Shreveport Times from May 14 to May 16, 2019