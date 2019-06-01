|
Ada Lee Wilson
Shreveport - Memorial services for Ada Lee Wilson will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, June 3, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 765 Mount Moriah Church Road, Hineston, La 71438, with Reverend Bill Earl officiating. Committal service will follow in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery under the direction of White Oaks Funeral Home, Oakdale.
Ada, 80, of Shreveport, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother entered eternal rest on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Shreveport. She was born November 7, 1938 in Alexandria, La to the union of Aurthur O'Neal Brown of Alexandria, La and Eunice Estelle Scarbrock Brown of Alexandria, La. Married to the love of her life Arlon Ellsworth Wilson, November 24, 1954 in Newton, TX. She retired from AFES as a bookkeeper.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Aurthur and Eunice Brown; her husband Arlon Wilson; two brothers, Wayne Brown and Arthur Brown; three sons, Robert Wilson, Arlon Ray Wilson and Roy Wilson.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are: one son, Joe Larry Wilson of Shreveport; two daughters, Kathy Elaine Williams and Sheila Renee Wilson both of Shreveport; one daughter in law, Elene Wilson of Bossier; one brother, Jerry Brown of Ball; two sisters, Betty Kinley and Margaret Hollingsworth both of Ball; five grandchildren; Candi D'Ann Jones, Casie D'Neen Montagne, Brandon O'Neal Wilson, Christy Marie Wilson and Joshua Craig Wilson; great grandchildren; Elizabeth Clarice Jones, Emily Lauren Jones, Eden Paige Jones, Eliah Lane Jones, Evynlea Grace Jones, Shelbie D'Neen Montagne, Jacob Wesley Montagne and Arianna Nichole Montagne, great-great grandchild; Amara Montagne; along with a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers to serve will be Jason Montalbano, Thomas McClure, Jacob Montagne, Jamie Montagne, John Paul Montalbano and Kevin Jones. Honorary pallbearers; Joe Wilson, Brandon Wilson, and Joshua Wilson.
Visitation will be held at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the church.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 1, 2019