Ada M. Small



Shreveport - Ada M. Small, legendary, singer and musician, went home to be with the Lord on November 2, 2020.



She is survived by her son, Abraham Small, Jr. and a host of beloved relatives and friends, including the Shreveport/Bossier music community. Ada celebrated her ninetieth birthday on September 14.



Due to present Covid-19 conditions, no services will be held at this time. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.









