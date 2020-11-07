1/1
Ada M. Small
Ada M. Small

Shreveport - Ada M. Small, legendary, singer and musician, went home to be with the Lord on November 2, 2020.

She is survived by her son, Abraham Small, Jr. and a host of beloved relatives and friends, including the Shreveport/Bossier music community. Ada celebrated her ninetieth birthday on September 14.

Due to present Covid-19 conditions, no services will be held at this time. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.




Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2020.
