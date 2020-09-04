Adelaide Ridgeway McDaniel
Shreveport - Adelaide Ferrell Ridgeway McDaniel was born April 27, 1930 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Adelaide Newcomb Ridgeway and Richard Candler Ridgeway. She passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 following a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" McDaniel, her parents, and sister, Mildred Ridgeway Galloway.
Adelaide lived in Shreveport most of her life. She was a graduate of C.E. Byrd High School and a graduate of Centenary College of Louisiana with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority, the Shreveport Junior League, and of Broadmoor Presbyterian Church.
Adelaide was a very loving and devoted daughter, sister, mother, and aunt, and a dear friend to many. She made our world more beautiful as a lifelong artist, exploring various media, such as painting, needlework and hand quilting. Her beautiful quilts were a point of pride for her, vowing she wanted to be "rolled up and buried" in them when she died. Fortunately for her family, she changed her mind several years ago. She was sweet, charming, and funny; a delight to be with. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Adelaide is survived by her three children, Becky Homminga of Shreveport, LA, Bill Lynch and wife, Annette, of Richardson, TX, and Richard Lynch and wife, Theresa, of Oakton, VA; grandchildren, Allison McGee Pike and husband, Jason, Lauren McGee Duvall and husband, Jason, Ross McGee and wife, Melissa, Kate McGee Hayden and husband, Ryan, Mary McGee, and Maya Lynch; great-grandchildren, Colin, Bryce, Lance, and Camille Pike; Luke, Nathan, and Grant Duvall; Liam, Miles, Seth, and Wesley McGee; Reese and Everett Hayden; her sister, Martha Autry ZumBrunnen and husband, Jim and by her nieces, Cynthia Hickman, Allison Hayden, and Elizabeth Modory.
The family would like to express our deepest appreciation for the wonderful, caring staff at the Chateaus of Montclair, Southern Care Hospice, and sitters, Ruby Coates and Joyce Washington for all of their care and support.
A memorial service for Adelaide will be held when the Covid-19 virus is less of a threat to attendees. The family suggests donations may be made in Adelaide's name to the Alzheimer 's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, Robinson's Rescue, 2515 Line Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71104, or to the charity of your choice
.