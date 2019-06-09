|
|
Adonis Tyson Kimble
Shreveport -
Adonis, 91 born in Wesson MS and resided in Shreveport since 1965. She entered into rest May 21, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents James and Molly Tyson, husband,Russell Earl Kimble,
Grandson, David Gray, son-in-laws Bobby G. Gray and Ron McDowell, siblings Dayton Tyson, Elby Tyson,Mildred T. Floyd and husband James Floyd and Lottie T. Warrington and husband Tom Warrington, In-laws David and Marjorie Kimble, Mary Kimble and Gladys K. Murdaugh.
She is survived by her son, Russell S. Kimble and his wife Nancy.
Daughter, Paula Kimble Gray McDowell, Granddaughter Kimberly Gray Donelson and husband John, great-grandchildren, Joshua, Caroline and Molly Donelson and Cohen Gray, Brother, James Tyson and wife Robbie, Brother-in-law, Paul Kimble, and Sister-in-law Sue Tyson as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Adonis was a member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church (Friendship Class).
Prior to retirement she worked at New York Furniture and J.P. Awalt.
She will be missed by many.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 9, 2019