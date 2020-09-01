1/
Adrian Lyles Hanna
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adrian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adrian Lyles Hanna

San Diego, CA. - Adrian Lyles Hanna, age 90, passed away on July 31,2020 in San Diego, CA., where he and his late wife, Nancy, had resided for 40 years. Nancy preceded him in death, passing away on August 11, 2019.

Adrian grew up on a farm in Ruston, LA., along with two brothers and five sisters. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1950 and retired at the rank of CWO-4 (gunner).

He served on seven different ships and was a veteran of the Korean and Viet Nam wars.

He is survived by his brother, Otto E. Hanna of Winston-Salem, N.C., and his sister, Nancy Hanna Oney of Marshall, Tx.

Internment was at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, CA and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather in a celebration of his life.

Memorial gifts may be made to the local Meals on Wheels service or the San Diego Outboard Motor Club.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Poway Bernardo Mortuary - Poway
13243 Poway Rd
Poway, CA 92064
(858) 748-4101
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Poway Bernardo Mortuary - Poway

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved