San Diego, CA. - Adrian Lyles Hanna, age 90, passed away on July 31,2020 in San Diego, CA., where he and his late wife, Nancy, had resided for 40 years. Nancy preceded him in death, passing away on August 11, 2019.



Adrian grew up on a farm in Ruston, LA., along with two brothers and five sisters. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1950 and retired at the rank of CWO-4 (gunner).



He served on seven different ships and was a veteran of the Korean and Viet Nam wars.



He is survived by his brother, Otto E. Hanna of Winston-Salem, N.C., and his sister, Nancy Hanna Oney of Marshall, Tx.



Internment was at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, CA and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather in a celebration of his life.



Memorial gifts may be made to the local Meals on Wheels service or the San Diego Outboard Motor Club.









