Services
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adrian Snider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adrian Ross Snider


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adrian Ross Snider Obituary
Adrian Ross Snider

Bossier City, LA - A memorial service celebrating the life of Adrian Ross Snider will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in the Chapel of Osborn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until service time. The Very Reverend Alston B. Johnson, Dean of St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral will officiate.

Ross was born June 17, 1947, in Shreveport, LA and passed away on August 11, 2019, after a brief illness. He graduated from C.E. Byrd High School in 1965. He attended LSU Baton Rouge, and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He graduated from Louisiana Tech in 1970, with a B. S. degree in History. He was a licensed insurance agent providing specialty products for financial institutions for 40 years.

Ross was preceded in death by his parents, Adrian Roscoe and Frances Ford Snider. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Diane Allbritton Snider; his daughter, Ginny Snider and her husband, Todd Shelton of New Orleans, LA; step-son, Michael Brandon Allbritton; sister, Kimball Long and husband, Kenney of El Dorado Springs, MO; niece, Adrian Long Gilfoil (Cain); nephew, Davis Long (Erica); his constant companions, Sadie and Molly; and of course, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

Honorary pallbearers will be David Harter, Frosty Merriott, Steve Smith and Jim White. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in memory of Ross to Bossier Animal Hospital, Acct. #11627, 3308 LA-782-2, Bossier City, LA 71112 for stray animals in need, or to Pet Savers, 4380 Noyes Drive, Shreveport, LA 71119. The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Dr. Hosein Amiri for his kindness, compassion and determination to fight for Ross. We would also like to thank Brittany and the staff of Bossier Animal Hospital for making this difficult time a little easier by providing the best care possible for Sadie and Molly.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adrian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
Download Now