|
|
Adrian Sebastian McPhail
Shreveport - Adrian Sebastian McPhail passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 58.
He is survived by his wife, Tolita M. McPhail: the daughters of his heart: Chesire Mitchell-Armstrong, Kimberly L. Mitchell, and Daphne A. Mitchell; and surrogate mother, Jocelyn K. McPhail.
Adrian worked in the medical field many years, but more recently worked as a handyman.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church 702 W. 71st Street, Shreveport, LA 71106
Published in Shreveport Times on Oct. 4, 2019