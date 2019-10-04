Services
Benevolent Funeral Home
1624 Milam Street
Shreveport, LA 71103
318-221-1627
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church
702 W. 71st Street
Shreveport, LA
Adrian Sebastian McPhail Obituary
Adrian Sebastian McPhail

Shreveport - Adrian Sebastian McPhail passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 58.

He is survived by his wife, Tolita M. McPhail: the daughters of his heart: Chesire Mitchell-Armstrong, Kimberly L. Mitchell, and Daphne A. Mitchell; and surrogate mother, Jocelyn K. McPhail.

Adrian worked in the medical field many years, but more recently worked as a handyman.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church 702 W. 71st Street, Shreveport, LA 71106
Published in Shreveport Times on Oct. 4, 2019
