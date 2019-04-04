Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Haynes Avenue Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Al Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Al Richardson


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rev. Al Richardson Obituary
Rev. Al Richardson

Shreveport - On Saturday March 30, 2019, Bro. Al joined his beloved wife Millie in heaven. We can only imagine the Joy. Reverend Albert Richardson was born on September 2, 1930 in New Salem, Texas to Forrest and Addie Richardson. He was 1 of 9 children growing up during the depression.

Bro. Al had two passions, preaching the Gospel and fishing. For over 50 years, he served churches in Texas and Louisiana and after the pulpit his next favorite place would have been anyplace he could drop a line.

He was also the proud father of Danny (Ann), Rev. Steve (Debra), Allene McCarty who preceded him in death and Toni Dozier.

The celebration service for Bro. Al will be April 6th at 11:00 at Haynes Avenue Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Pierce officiating.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now