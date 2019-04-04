|
Rev. Al Richardson
Shreveport - On Saturday March 30, 2019, Bro. Al joined his beloved wife Millie in heaven. We can only imagine the Joy. Reverend Albert Richardson was born on September 2, 1930 in New Salem, Texas to Forrest and Addie Richardson. He was 1 of 9 children growing up during the depression.
Bro. Al had two passions, preaching the Gospel and fishing. For over 50 years, he served churches in Texas and Louisiana and after the pulpit his next favorite place would have been anyplace he could drop a line.
He was also the proud father of Danny (Ann), Rev. Steve (Debra), Allene McCarty who preceded him in death and Toni Dozier.
The celebration service for Bro. Al will be April 6th at 11:00 at Haynes Avenue Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Pierce officiating.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 4, 2019