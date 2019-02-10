Services Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport 3631 Southern Avenue Shreveport , LA 71104 318-865-8426 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Shreveport , LA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Albert Dean Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Albert Edward "Eddie" Dean Jr.

Shreveport - God welcomed His humble servant Dr. Albert Edward "Eddie" Dean, Jr. into His loving arms February 7, 2019. He passed away at the age of 85 in Shreveport, Louisiana following a lengthy illness.



Dr. Dean was a native of East Texas, born in Henderson, Texas on October 15, 1933. He graduated from Henderson High School in 1951 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Stephen F. Austin University in 1954. In 1955, he married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Blanton Dean, and then continued his education at the University of Texas Medical School in Galveston, Texas where he received his Doctorate of Medicine in 1958. He was a member of Theta Kappa Psi Fraternity. Following a year internship at Confederate Memorial Medical Center in Shreveport, he continued on with a four-year residency in Orthopaedic Surgery. In the summer of 1963, he began the practice of Orthopaedic Surgery in Longview, Texas. In 1965, Dr. Dean returned to Shreveport where he joined in private practice with the late Doctors William Wade Fox, III and Theodore Oxford. He continued to practice Orthopaedic Surgery until his retirement, earning him the honor of being named a 50-Year Physician. One of his greatest joys as a physician was screening and treating patients with Scoliosis for 10 years at Shriner's Hospital for Children.



Dr. Dean was certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons in 1967. He was a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, American Medical Association, Louisiana State Medical Association, Shreveport Medical Society, Louisiana Orthopaedic Association, Scoliosis Research Society and the North American Spine Society. He was also a founding member of the American Trauma Society.



Dr. Dean was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Shreveport for more than 50 years. During this time he served on the Administrative Council and various other committee positions. He and Carolyn were members of the Co-Ed Sunday School class where they met some of their best friends. He also enjoyed participating in local social organizations such as the Demoiselle Club, The Shreveport Club, East Ridge Country Club and the Cotillion Club, where he was a member of the Royal Order of Jesters.



Dr. Dean was known for his kindness, generosity and ability to make others feel at ease with a quick smile or funny joke. His family benefitted from his love of RV'S with many adventure-filled vacations, which have provided a lifetime of fond memories. He loved all sports and was a big fan of Texas, LSU and Alabama.



Dr. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Edward Dean and Letha Murphy Dean. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Carolyn Blanton Dean; his three children, David Dean and his wife Rae Nan of Richardson, Texas, Carol Dean Doria and her husband, Dean of Overland Park, Kansas, and Laura Dean Sink and her husband, Andy of Birmingham, Alabama. He was also the very proud grandfather to five grandchildren: Shelby Doria, Emily Sink, Andrew Sink, Mary Carolyn Sink and Cody Dean. He is also survived by his sister, Diana Dean Robinson, and her children Billy Kemp and Dinah Kemp Byram, all from the Fort Worth, Texas area.



Dr. Dean enjoyed the friendships he shared with so many special people. He had the honor and privilege to work alongside doctors, nurses and other medical professionals whom he admired and respected. The family would like to especially thank Dr. Seborn Woods for his many years of friendship and guidance. In addition, the family would like to recognize his friends that have offered regular medical care and advice throughout the years: Dr. Robert Barrett, Dr. Peter Boggs, Dr. Milton Chapman, Dr. John Ferrell, Dr. Ragen Green, Jr., Dr. Dayne Hassell, Dr. Robert Holladay, Dr. Perry Hollembeak, Dr. Ed Morgan, Dr. Hollis Rogers, Dr. Don Texada, Dr. Bud Turk, Dr. Lacey Williams, Dr. Fred Willis and Dr. James ZumBrunnen. A very special thank you to Dr. Robert Hernandez for providing such compassionate care during his final days.



The family wishes to recognize Bob Stewart, Grady Golden, Marvin Brossette, Ron Viskozki, Cody White, Tandy Lewis, Alan Jones and Charles Williams for their friendship and concern. Also, the family would like to thank Jamaal Stevens, Mary Whitaker, Glenda Sloan, The Glen Retirement Village and the dedicated staff at Willis-Knighton Pierremont for the comfort and special attention given to Dr. Dean.



A celebration of Dr. Dean's life will be held at First United Methodist Church Shreveport on Tuesday, February 12 at 11:00 a.m. The service will be officiated by Dr. Pat Day and Dr. Carl Rhoads. A reception will immediately follow in Bain Hall. Dr. Dean will be buried in a private service at Lakewood Memorial Park in Henderson, Texas.



For friends wishing to make a memorial in honor of Eddie, please consider The Shriner's Hospital for Children, 3100 Samford Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana 71103; The First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1567, Shreveport, Louisiana 71165-1567; or such institutions or causes that are dedicated to God's good and loving purpose. Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2019