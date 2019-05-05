Services
Downs Funeral Home - Marshall
4608 Elysian Fields Rd.
Marshall, TX 75672
903-927-1700
Albert Bergamini
- - Albert John Bergamini, founder and CEO of NTB, an all-discipline Engineering Company, headquartered in Shreveport, LA died at the age of 81 on May 3, 2019 at his home following a brief illness.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fulvio and Yolanda Bergamini; one sister, Irene Skierka.

He married the love of his life, Gayle in 1964. He was the father of four children, Marco (Lisa), Marisa Updegrove (Tim), Monti, and Maria Herzog (Augustine), 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Al was a licensed Civil Engineer and was active in many Engineering organizations including ASCE and SAME. He earned many awards and citations for design and excellence.

Al knew the value of family, friends, and a hard earned buck. Al was especially proud of his Italian heritage. He had many 'Loves'- gardening, horses, teaching his children the value of hard work, Corvettes, pocket knives, and cool neckties. Al was active in the Boy Scouts of America, earning the District Award of Merit and the Silver Beaver. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 10-11a.m., and funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11a.m., both to be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 700 Plantation Marshall, Texas.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 5, 2019
