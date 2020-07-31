Albert Larry Rambin
Shreveport - Albert Larry Rambin, 92, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, Louisiana with funeral to follow. Burial will immediately follow at Centuries Memorial Park, 8801 Mansfield Rd. Shreveport.
Larry was born on April 17, 1928, to Jepsay Paul Rambin and Estella Matthews Rambin in Grand Bayou, Louisiana. He served his country in the Korean War, then trained in the Army. Larry returned to Louisiana and worked for Beaird Industries from 1960 to 1990 and retired with 30 years of service. Larry served in many ministries and was a proud deacon of Morningside Baptist Church. He then became a member of Kingston Road Baptist church and Rose Park Baptist Church.
Preceding him in death are his parents; brothers, Curtis, John T., Travis and L.C. Rambin and sister, Bertha May. He is survived by his loving wife, Nina Bickham Rambin; son, Mark Rambin and wife Catherine; daughter, Carol Taylor and husband Franklin and grand-daughter, Raelee Taylor.
Honoring Larry as pallbearers will be Ronnie Johnston, Franklin Taylor, Donnie Bickham and Jerry Starnes.
The family would like to express special thank you to Dr. Roan Fleniken of Christus Schumpert Internal Medicine and Willis Knighton South staff for their loving care and assistance.
The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.