Services
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Osborn Funeral Home
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Osborn Funeral Home
Shreveport - Mr. Albert T. Valdez, 74, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, after a sudden illness. A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019 and a memorial service will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, August 24, at Osborn Funeral Home.

Mr. Valdez was a native of Southern California and a resident of Shreveport for thirty-two years. Al attended General Motors Institute and was a member of Phi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Al had a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a long career with General Motors. Al's passion was playing guitar and love of family and friends.

Mr. Valdez was preceded in death by his father, Albert O. Valdez. He is survived by his wife, Pat Valdez; mother, Carmen Valdez; son, John Valdez (Suzanne); granddaughter, Zemi Valdez; great-grandsons, Ulee Tillman and Mica Tillman; daughter, Laura Dunsworth; grandson, Ryan Dunsworth; granddaughter, Olivia Dunsworth; sisters, Toni Strevell, Diana Hawari and Maria Haubrich; brothers, Larry Valdez and Marty Valdez; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the James Burton Foundation, or to the .
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 23, 2019
