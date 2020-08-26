1/1
Alberta Jefferson
Ms. Alberta Jefferson

Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Alberta Jefferson, 85, will be 10 a.m., at New Bethel MBC, 3300 Greenwood Rd. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Shreveport, La.. Open visitation will be from 10 to 4 p.m., Friday at New Bethel MBC. Pastor Anthony Coleman, officiating of Mt. Zion B.C., Plaindealing, La.

Ms. Jefferson entered into eternal rest on August 17, 2020 after a brief illness.

She is survived by her three daughters, two sisters, 30 grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.






Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
10:00 - 04:00 PM
New Bethel MBC
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
