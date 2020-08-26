Ms. Alberta JeffersonShreveport - Celebration of life services for Alberta Jefferson, 85, will be 10 a.m., at New Bethel MBC, 3300 Greenwood Rd. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Shreveport, La.. Open visitation will be from 10 to 4 p.m., Friday at New Bethel MBC. Pastor Anthony Coleman, officiating of Mt. Zion B.C., Plaindealing, La.Ms. Jefferson entered into eternal rest on August 17, 2020 after a brief illness.She is survived by her three daughters, two sisters, 30 grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.