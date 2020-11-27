Mrs. Alberta WilliamsShreveport - A graveside service will be held at 12 noon, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6915 W 70th St, Shreveport, LA 71129. Open visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm, Monday, November 30, 2020 at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home, 1339 Jewell St, Shreveport, LA 71101.Mrs. Alberta Lenora Williams, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020. Alberta was born on February 28, 1930, in Wisner, Louisiana, to the proud parents of Walter Allen and Laura Lee Allen-Baker.Mother Williams was a faithful and active member of Fountain of Life Kingdom Church, under the leadership of Apostle Carl and Co- Pastor Hattie Franklin, until the Lord called her home. She was a Mother of the Church, Greeter, and Sunday school teacher. She served her church in whatever capacity needed. She was deeply loved by all who knew her, and she will be deeply missed.She is preceded in death by both of her parents, husband, M.C. Williams, two sisters, one brother, three children, Mary Long (John Long), Tommy Lee Allen (Hattie Allen), Bobbie Joe Major (Marcia Major- both deceased), and grandchildren James Earl Givens, Michael Franklin, and Theresa Major.Alberta is survived by her Daughters Clara Cain, Evelyn Brown (Joe), Gwendolyn Bennett (Doyle), Diane Thompson (Eddie), Hattie Franklin (Carl), and Anita Gail Warren (Derrick); Sons, James Allen (Betty), Ralph Price (Linda), and Michael Major (Lillie); and two brothers, along with a numerous host of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation grandchildren, family, and friends.