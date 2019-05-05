Alden Obering O'Brien



Dallas, TX - Alden Obering O'Brien, a resident of Dallas, Texas, was born May 30, 1929 in Carlsbad, NM to Helen Bailey and Ernest A. Obering. She passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019 following a lengthy illness.



Alden lived in many places following her father's geology career including San Angelo, TX; Mt. Vernon, IL; The Hague, Netherlands; and Oklahoma City, OK. Alden was a 1947 graduate of Abbot Academy in Andover, MA and a graduate of The University of Oklahoma in Norman in 1951 where she majored in English and was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.



In 1954 Alden married Paul Francis O'Brien, Jr. and lived in Shreveport, LA. They had three children, Paul III, Alden, and Obie. She was also very devoted to Ivory Wiggins, a dear friend who was much loved.



Alden was a member of the Junior League where she worked with children with special needs. She was a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America and enjoyed her colonial heritage. She was a current member of the Dallas Alumnae Club of Pi Beta Phi and a sustainer member of the Junior League of Dallas.



Alden and Paul moved to Dallas, Texas in 1987. She enjoyed traveling and spending time in Santa Fe, NM where she built a vacation home dedicated to her family's legacy.



She was predeceased in death by her beloved husband, Paul F. O'Brien, Jr.; her parents, Helen and Ernest Obering; and her brother, Joseph B. Obering. She is survived by her children, Paul and Lisa Beth O'Brien, Alden and Nathan Haass, and Ernest Obering O'Brien; her granddaughters, Kelley and Xavier Carrillo, Kaycee and Kaar Valluvan, Hailey O'Brien, Hannah O'Brien, and Elle O'Brien; three great-grandsons, Ace Carrillo, Troy Carrillo, and Jay Parker Valluvan; her brother, William M. Obering and his family; and the family of Joseph B. Obering.



She was a principal in her family's business, Warrior Oil Company, which participated in the world's first production sharing contracts in Indonesia.



The family would like to acknowledge Jerry Arnold as a close friend and confidante and would like to thank Heritage Home Care for their years of service.



Alden was a dear friend, a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a generous spirit. She will be deeply missed by all her family, friends, and co-workers.



A private service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers you may send a donation to the . Published in Shreveport Times on May 5, 2019