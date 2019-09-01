Services
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
First Southern Methodist Church
Stonewall, LA
Shreveport - Aleta P. "Queen Mum" McDonald, 85, was taken into Jesus' arms on Saturday, August 17, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She leaves behind her brothers, Richard and Ronald Parker; sisters, Barbara Vones, Emmaline Estridge, Linda Roy and Naomi Toups; daughter, Lisa Nations; son, Mark McDonald, who she raised as a single mother after the early passing of her husband, Tommy. She not only raised her own children, but helped raise a number of others as well.

Aleta's hobbies included: working jigsaw and crossword puzzles, quilting in the Friday night craft group and spending time at the lake with her longtime friend, Annie Jo Hoppe. She loved her Lord and attended First Southern Methodist Church of Stonewall. She enjoyed Bible study, worship, potluck suppers with her church family and joyful times with her friends. She had an amazing sense of humor with an infectious laugh. She always appreciated a good joke and her feisty good-naturedness was enjoyed by all who knew her.

Special thanks to Dr. Randy Del Mundo who was so attentive to her in the weeks before her journey home, Cornerstone Hospital's staff that cared for her during her final days on earth and family/friends: Richard, Randy, Dot, Mary, Gran, Pastor McKee, Julie, Michael and Linda who were there to provide comfort to her and her daughter as she prepared to go to her eternal home.

A Celebration of Life service will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at First Southern Methodist Church in Stonewall, Louisiana, with Pastor McKee Williams officiating.

Memorials may be made to the First Southern Methodist Church of Stonewall Building Fund.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 1, 2019
