Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex Wells Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alex Wells Jr. Obituary
Alex Wells, Jr.

Melbouorne - Alex Wells, Jr., II sunset was on May 29, 2019, after three days in hospice in Rockledge, Florida.

Alex was loved and surrounded by family during his passing.

Words cannot express how much he will be missed.

Visitation for Alex will be on Friday evening from 5-8 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, Haughton, LA. Services will be at Waterloo Baptist Church #1, Elm Grove, LA, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Waterloo Baptist Church Cemetery #1.

You may offer condolences to the family and continue reading Alex's biography by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now