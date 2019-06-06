|
Alex Wells, Jr.
Melbouorne - Alex Wells, Jr., II sunset was on May 29, 2019, after three days in hospice in Rockledge, Florida.
Alex was loved and surrounded by family during his passing.
Words cannot express how much he will be missed.
Visitation for Alex will be on Friday evening from 5-8 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, Haughton, LA. Services will be at Waterloo Baptist Church #1, Elm Grove, LA, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Waterloo Baptist Church Cemetery #1.
You may offer condolences to the family and continue reading Alex's biography by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 6, 2019