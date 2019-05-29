Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:30 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA - Alexis Michelle Semon, 29, passed away May 25, 2019. She was born on August 23, 1989 in Shreveport, LA to Alfred Semon and Ann Eichelberger Semon.

She is survived by her sons, Adrian Anderson and Landen Ward; daughter, Layla Anderson; mother, Ann Eichelberger; brothers, Adam Eichelberger and Sean Smith; sister, Danielle Ain; grandparents, Darrell and Becky Eichelberger; uncles, Chris (Daphne) Eichelberger, Mark (Charlotte) Eichelberger; and cousin, Dalton Eichelberger. She was preceded in death by her father.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside with Rev. Tom Brown officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:30 until service time at the funeral home.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 29, 2019
