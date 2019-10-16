|
Alfred Julius Chapman
Shreveport - Alfred Julius Chapman, age 85, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on October 12, 2019, in Shreveport, Louisiana.
A.J. is survived by his wife, Bonita Chapman, of Shreveport; his daughter and son in-law, Suzanne and Patrick Cummings, of Marshall, Texas; and his grandchildren, Justin Brown and wife Kelly, of Dallas, Texas, William Brown and fiancé Brynn Nealon of Dallas Texas, Byron Brown, and his wife Kasey of Yukon, Oklahoma, and Mollie Brown Rollins and husband Jamie of Shreveport, Louisiana; great grandchildren Isabelle Brown and Brooks Brown. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Aurillia Chapman, of Houston Texas; and his son, David Chapman, of Shreveport, Louisiana.
A.J. was born on December 28th in Houston Texas, to parents Alfred and Aurilla Chapman. He graduated from Sam Houston High School in Houston, Texas and the University of Houston with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked most of his career at Fluor Engineering and after retirement, he spent his time doing woodworking projects. He was very good at his craft, creating timeless pieces for his family and friends to use and enjoy for many years.
He was a great family man and a loving father. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly. He especially enjoyed organizing lunch dates for all the grandchildren at Superior Mexican Restaurant in Shreveport. Time spent with family was the most important time to A.J.
A.J. was active in his church Broadmoor Methodist Church in Shreveport. His family and friends will always remember him as a kind, caring, and loving man.
A memorial service is scheduled for A.J. on Thursday, October 24th at 10am, at the Bloom, 4828 Medical Drive, Bossier City. A.J. has donated his body to science. All are welcome to attend and celebrate A.J.'s life. The family would like to thank Leslie and Charlotte at St. Joseph Hospice in Shreveport for all their special care they have given him as well as the staff at the Bloom Retirement Facility. In lieu of flowers, we would suggest a donation to Cancer Research Institute or .
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 21, 2019