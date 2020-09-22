Dr. Alfred Lee McKinneyDr. Alfred Lee McKinney, of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away at the age of 83 on Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born to Alfred Paul McKinney and Ethel Frances Pearson McKinney on August 19, 1937 in Houston, Texas.Alfred completed his Bachelor of Science, Liberal Arts (Math/Physics) at LA TECH University in Ruston, Louisiana in 1959 and went on to complete his Master of Science at LA TECH in 1961. He then pursued his Ph.D. in Mathematics/Computer Science at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma and received this degree in 1972.He began his career as a part-time instructor of Mathematics at Centenary College as well as a research Mathematician at United Gas Research Lab in Shreveport, Louisiana. From 1968-1974, he served as Chairman of Mathematics and Computer Science at Oklahoma College of Liberal Arts in Chickasha, Oklahoma. In 1974, Alfred accepted an Associate Professor of Computer Science and Mathematics at LSUS. Throughout his career at LSUS, he served in many capacities including Director of Academic and Administrative Computing, Professor and Chair of Computer Science, Director of the Master's Program in Systems Technology and Dean of College of Sciences. During his academic career, he underwent a sabbatical from LSUS to study Computer Graphics, Artificial Intelligence and Expert Systems at the University of Puget Sound and Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington. After his retirement from LSUS, he became the Allen Harvey Broyles Professor of Computational Mathematics at Centenary College in Shreveport. In addition, he served as visiting Professor of Computer Science at Taylor University in Upland, Indiana teaching a number of Computer Science courses including Simulation Modeling, Artificial Intelligence and Database Management. His most recent position included Interim Chair of Computer Science and Director of the MSCST Program at LSUS until he finally retired in May of 2020.He had a heart for research, which led to writing and publishing papers in many professional journals. He presented numerous professional papers and presentations at various conferences throughout the country. He was committed to curriculum improvement working on investigation, revision and updating Computer Science curriculum. He also advocated for education improvement through his grant proposals, which resulted in thousands of dollars, invested in Computer Science programs. He belonged to a variety of scientific and professional societies.His honors and awards include induction into Phi Kappa Phi and Omicron Delta Kappa national honor and leadership societies, outstanding LSUS Faculty Award for Teaching, AITP Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards, Outstanding Chair Award from Computer Science departmental faculty, Certified Computer Professional and Former President of Pi Mu Epsilon Honorary Math Society and Former President of Alpha Guarde at LSUS as well as and"Al McKinney" day on KDAQ radio station.Despite his many academic accomplishments, awards and accolades, he will be remembered most as a strong, faithful believer, a loving husband, a gentle father, the best "Papa", Uncle "Son" to so many, and a loyal friend to all who knew him. His servant heart led him to inspire students to reach their full potential. One of his greatest joys was serving his church and church family in any capacity and loving his entire family well. His integrity, kindness, gentle and loving spirit were an example to those around him. He will be greatly missed by all.He liked sports especially football as well as tennis. He was an avid fan of Oklahoma University and LSU football. He enjoyed traveling, reading and photography. He loved to laugh and appreciated a good joke, but most of all he loved people. He had a talent for making everyone around him feel special.Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 60 years, Mary Jo Newsom McKinney; children, Debra Lynne McKinney Yadon and husband Philip Louis Yadon; grandchildren, Philip Chad Yadon and wife Michelle Yadon, Chelsea Lynne Yadon, Charity Layne Yadon, and Chase McKenzy Yadon; sisters, Anna Jenkins and Carolyn Noles. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, students, friends, colleagues and loving church family.He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Opal George McKinney; and sister Pauline McKinney Cubine.A visitation for Dr. McKinney will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 12:00 PM until the service begins. The funeral ceremony will occur at 2:00 PM, held at King's Temple Church, 8951 Kingston Rd, Shreveport, Louisiana 71118. An interment will follow at Centuries Memorial Park, 8801 Mansfield Rd., Shreveport, Louisiana 71108. Officating the services will be Pastor Damon Magee. Honoring him as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Chad Yadon, Chase Yadon, his nephews, Zak McDonald, Randy Ellis, and Jim Snider and his friend Randy Parker.The family would like to express their appreciation to the nurses and staff at Willis Knighton North ICU for their compassion and care, and for the prayers of family and friends.