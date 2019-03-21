Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Mark's Cathedral
1929 - 2019
Alice Ann Robey Thompson Obituary
Alice Ann Robey Thompson

Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Alice Ann Robey Thompson, 89, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. Mark's Cathedral with Father Carter officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside.

Alice was born December 15, 1929 in Shreveport, LA and went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2019. She was a longtime member of St. Mark's Cathedral and the Women's Department Club. She enjoyed bicycling, traveling, and her dogs.

Alice was preceded in death by husband, Jack V. Thompson and sister, Mildred Fertitta. Left to cherish her memory are her son, James W. Thompson (Debbie); grandchildren, Dianne Grunes (Eric) and Michael H. Thompson (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Sophia Erin Thompson and Cecilia Pearl Thompson; and nephew, Philip Fertitta (Joan).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made the Humane Society.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Sally Ball, MD, the staff at The Oaks, and her caregivers, Jazmine, Jessica, Meek, and Nina.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019
