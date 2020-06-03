Alla Baker Talley
A Memorial Gathering will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA.

Mrs. Alla Baker Talley, most affectionately known as Gran, passed away peacefully on the morning of March 19, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born on August 16, 1931 in Shreveport, Louisiana where she resided most of her life. Alla worked many different jobs during her lifetime including real estate, over ten years in the accounting department with Western Electric, over twenty years as a school bus driver with the Caddo Parish School Board, but most notably as a florist, where her talent and passion started at The Colony House and later finished at Albertsons. She was also a notary public and enjoyed providing her services even into her later years. She was devoted to the Catholic faith and attended mass at St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church, until in recent years when she would receive communion from Mr. Carl Bigner who visited with her often. Hosting holiday celebrations and parties for her family and friends, where she was usually the life of the party, brought her so much joy through the years. She also thoroughly enjoyed cooking for anyone that wanted a meal and taking care of the many cats she rescued from the local animal shelter.

Alla was preceded in death by her husband, Richard K. Talley; parents, Steve Hubbard Hughes and Myrtle Echols Hughes; brother, Kennon Baker; and daughter-in-law, Pam Talley.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Terry Gramling Talley and husband, Bobby; son, Shane Talley and wife, Sharla; step-daughter, Sharon Johnson and husband, Joe; grandchildren, Shannon "Miss" Phagan and husband, Chris, Stephanie Webb and husband, Ryan, Erin Johnson, Jordan and Destin Talley; step-grandchildren, Kyla Finney, Andrea Cook, Kristen Young, Megan Dale, and Joey Holt; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Jacee Phagan, Blayne and Briley Webb, and Jerimiah Talley; numerous extended family and a host of friends, as she never met a stranger anywhere she went.

The family would like to thank the staff at Azalea Estates Assisted Living and at The Glen, most especially, Dino, Sally, Annette, and Shonda. Thank you for loving on our Gran and letting her take you all in as part of her family.

Gran was a one of a kind mother, grandmother, and friend. There will never be another one like her. We are thankful and honored we were her family, and we look forward to the sweet reunion we will have one day.

The Talley Family request that donations be made in Alla's memory to an animal shelter of your choice.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

