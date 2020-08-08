Allan Howard Stoll



Allan Howard Stoll was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 9th, 1925 to Carl Edwin Stoll and Marie Francis Szurlinski Stoll. He passed away on July 26, 2020 in Bossier City, LA at the Northwest Louisiana War Veterans Home.



Allan enjoyed a long life full of music, family, friends, and his career. He was a child prodigy on the drums; he and his young band won many neighborhood talent shows. He was drafted in September of 1943 to serve in WWII in the Army Air Corp on the Pacific Front.



Returning home after the war ended, he went on the road to perform as a Big Band drummer. While playing a gig at Lake Tahoe, he met Nellygrace "Chris" Christie and they soon married. They, along with their son Pat, began traveling the country pulling a trailer. While Allan was playing a gig at the Stork Club on the Bossier Strip, their first daughter, Sherry, was born, followed sixteen months later by their second daughter, Christie. Before their third daughter, Nancy, was born, on her father's birthday, they settled into a home in Bossier City. They welcomed Allan Jr. eight years later.



As Big Band music faded away, Allan transitioned to radio at KBCL, "The Home of the Good Music." He eventually became manager of the station. Allan became the president of the Advertising Club of Shreveport in 1962. The Ad Club hosted a convention in Shreveport- "Ruckus on the Red" as well as hosting "The Strand is Grand," a glittery event at The Strand Theatre.



After leaving KBCL, Allan began working at Channel 3, KTBS, as National Advertising Manager. This afforded him opportunities to travel to New York City, Chicago, and many other major cities.



During his working life, he was a fan of the "one martini lunch" at either Sansone's or Kon Tiki. Upon retirement at age 65, he noted that he was the only one in his group still alive, so he gave up this routine.



Besides Frank Sinatra, he loved golfing, horseracing, and casinos. He taught his children to only gamble what you can afford to lose. In retirement, he often went to Louisiana Downs and to the casinos which offered Sr. Citizen Specials. Allan also spent time attending events that his grandchildren participated in from swimming, to dancing, to baseball, and everything in between. He took advantage of his 30 years of retirement to do all of these things. He spent the last year at the War Veterans home.



He is survived by the mother of his children, Chris Stoll, sons Patrick Hennessy and his wife, Holli, Allan Stoll Jr. and his wife, Kristi and daughters Sherry Anderson and her husband, Dale, Christie O'Reilly and her husband, John, and Nancy Larsen. He is also survived by his grandchildren Lisa Trombetta, John Carter Hennessy, Christie Dunn, Allie Gillen, Lindsey Anderson, Dillon O'Reilly, Kelly LaBry, Connor O'Reilly, Christopher Larsen, Daniel Stoll, Jordan Stoll, and Josh Stoll, and fourteen great-grandchildren.



Allan was preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald Stoll, daughter-in-law Lynn Hennessy, and great-granddaughter Brooklynn Dunn.



The Reverend Jamie Flowers conducted a family memorial service at St. George's Episcopal Church in Bossier City, LA on August 7th. He was laid to rest at the Northwest Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery, where his grandsons served as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. George's Episcopal Church, 1959 Airline Dr., Bossier City, LA 71112.









