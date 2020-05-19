Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Visitation
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Johns Berchmans Cathedral
939 Jordan St.
Shreveport, LA
Burial
Following Services
Forest Park Cemetery
St. Vincent, LA
1927 - 2020
Allan Matthew Lazarus Obituary
A funeral Mass for Allan Matthew Lazarus will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at St. Johns Berchmans Cathedral, 939 Jordan St., Shreveport, Louisiana. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St. Shreveport, Louisiana.. Officiating the service will be Father Duane Trombetta.

Allan was born on November 21, 1927 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Harry A Lazarus and Edna Wodiker Lazarus and passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020.

He had lived in Shreveport since December 1934. He was a graduate of Fair Park High School (1944) and Centenary College of Louisiana (1951). He served a year in the Army Air Corps, 1946 -47.

Lazarus joined The Shreveport Times in 1944 as copy boy and retired 46 years later as managing editor, having served 21 years in that position. He also worked as reporter, copy editor, sportswriter, telegraph editor and news editor.

In 1967 he began writing "A Nit-Picker's Notebook," an in-house critique pointing out spelling, grammar and style errors for the staff. In I982, The Times began publishing the critique in the paper. It soon evolved into a reader participation column and ran until 2014.

Lazarus was former president of the Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Association, a two-term member of the board of the Associated Press Managing Editors Association and editor of APME News. He was a charter member and president of the Ark-La-Tex chapter of Sigma Delta Chi, now the Society of Professional Journalists.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Martha Ellis Lazarus, who passed away in 2017. He is survived by one son, Kenneth Wayne Lazarus; a daughter, Virginia Lynn Lazarus; nephews Dr. Steven Lazarus and wife, Holly, Bruce Lazarus and wife, Debra, Buddy De Beaux and wife, Toya; a niece Suzanne Flores and husband, Tom and many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, P. O. Box 3911, Shreveport, Louisiana 71133.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 19 to May 20, 2020
