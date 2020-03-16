|
|
Allen Lockhart
Bossier City - A celebration of the life of Commander Allen Clifford Lockhart, Sr. USN Ret., will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Cypress Baptist Church. Officiating will be Pastor John Fream with an opening prayer by Dr. Fred Lowery. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church. Interment with full military honors will follow in Rose-Neath Cemetery.
After a four month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Al passed away Saturday morning in his home. At his side was his wife and children. He drew is last breath just as his daughter completed reading the 23 Psalm to him saying, "and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." This final act was much like the rest of his life, striving to give peace, protection and comfort to his family and friends.
Al was reunited in heaven with his special granddaughter, Rebecca Leigh Gatti, and his parents, John Thomas Lockhart and Katherine Owens Lockhart.
Numerous family and friends are left to cherish his memory. The love of his life, his wife of over 52 years, is Marcia Wilson Lockhart. Also left to cherish his memory are his three children: Allen Lockhart Jr. and Casey Allen Lockhart, Robert "Bobby" Lockhart, and Dr. Susan Lockhart Gatti and Ryan Gatti. Al loved his children and grandchildren and spent time with them at annual vacations to Hot Springs and making each Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas special. He enjoyed traveling with family and friends all over the country and the world as well as attending his grandchildren's activities. Left to cherish the memory of their "Pops" is Allison Lockhart, Kyle and Claire Lockhart Backofen, Brandon Lockhart, Amy Lockhart, William Lockhart, Katherine Gatti, Elizabeth Gatti, and Charlotte Gatti.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters: Dick and Tove Lockhart, Seattle, Washington; Dr. David and Becky Lockhart, Betty and Jon Schroeder, Kathy and Weldon Hutchison, all of Waco, Texas; as well as special family Mel and Glenda Allen.
Al is a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is a patriot and veteran. After growing up in Texico, New Mexico, he proudly served in the Navy for over 20 years in the Civil Engineering Corp. having received a Bachelor of Science from University of New Mexico and a Masters from Purdue University in Civil Engineering. Upon retiring from the Navy he joined Brown Builders in Bossier City as Vice President, giving 23 years of loyal service. Al oversaw the construction of many area churches, businesses and military projects.
Serving as Pall Bearers will be Wayne Brown, Mel Allen, Clay Crenshaw, Jimmy McKenzie, Billy Davenport, and Paul Pons. Honorary Pall Bearers are the Come and See Sunday school class, as the fellowship and friendships created through this class at Cypress Baptist Church resulted in much enjoyment and needed prayers during his final years. Special thanks to Leslie Sewell, MD and Maxwell McDonald, MD and all the doctors, nurses and staff at MD Anderson, Houston for the special care given.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to Cypress Baptist Church or MD Anderson Cancer Research for Leukemia.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020