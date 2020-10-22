1/1
Allen McKeever
Allen McKeever

Allen McKeever entered eternal rest on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the age 83.

Allen lived a full, blessed life. He is survived by his daughter: Debra McKeever; sons: Allen McKeever, Jr., Edward McKeever, and Jeremy McKeever; his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife: Ida Mae, parents: Jim and Lucille; and his brothers.

Open visitation will be Friday, 23rd of October, 2020 at Benevolent Funeral Home in Shreveport. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Round Grove Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Nathan Washington officiating.




Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Benevolent Funeral Home
1624 Milam Street
Shreveport, LA 71103
318-221-1627
