Allen McKeever



Allen McKeever entered eternal rest on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the age 83.



Allen lived a full, blessed life. He is survived by his daughter: Debra McKeever; sons: Allen McKeever, Jr., Edward McKeever, and Jeremy McKeever; his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife: Ida Mae, parents: Jim and Lucille; and his brothers.



Open visitation will be Friday, 23rd of October, 2020 at Benevolent Funeral Home in Shreveport. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Round Grove Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Nathan Washington officiating.









