Allen Parker Self



Bossier City - Allen Parker Self, 86, passed away on April 26, 2019. A memorial service for Allen will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Bossier City. Officiating will be Rev. Karl Klaus and Rev. Uriah Oxford. Visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.



Allen was born on August 21, 1932 in Belcher, LA to Claude and Vera Self. He graduated from East Texas Baptist College with a B.A., Masters from Stephen F. Austin, and +30 from Louisiana Tech. Allen served 36 years in the Bossier School System. He was a teacher and coach at R.V. Kerr, the first Assistant Principal of Airline High School, and finished his career in the Central Office. Allen was a member of First United Methodist Church in Bossier City for over 50 years. He served as Chairman of the Church Council, a member of the Education Committee, and a Youth Counselor. He was a member of Bossier City Lions Club and served as President. He was also a member of Metropolitan Planning Commission Board of Appeals for over 25 years.



He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Fletcher Self; and sisters, Betty Spivey and Carolyn Lawrence. Allen is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bonnie Bryan Self; son, Parker Self and wife Paula; son, Philip Self; and grandchildren, Will, Luke, Abby and Bryan Self.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Bossier City or to Louisiana Methodist Children's Home in Ruston, LA. Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019