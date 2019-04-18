Services
Bailey Funeral Home - Plain Dealing
109 South Perrin Street
Plain Dealing, LA 71064
318-326-4258
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bailey Funeral Home - Plain Dealing
109 South Perrin Street
Plain Dealing, LA 71064
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Plain Dealing Baptist Church
Plain Dealing, LA
Alma Jean Shoumaker Obituary
Alma Jean Shoumaker

Bossier City, LA - Funeral services for Mrs. Alma Jean Shoumaker, age 84, will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Plain Dealing Baptist Church, Plain Dealing, LA, with Bro. Allan Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Plain Dealing Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Plain Dealing.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Bailey Funeral Home, Plain Dealing.

Mrs. Shoumaker was born on June 24, 1934 to James Wilson and Nora Belle Giles Wilson in Springhill, LA and passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. She was a dedicated daycare worker for over 44 years. She found joy in caring and taking care of children. She was a lifetime long resident of Plain Dealing, Louisiana. Alma and her husband Roland were the definition of "true love". They were married 53 years before Roland passed away. Alma found the most joy in her family. She loved being with family and the holidays were always her favorite. She was very proud of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. When she left this earth, she left behind a legacy.

She is survived by her son, Ronnie Shoumaker of Benton; six grandchildren, Megan Shoumaker, Candice Shoumaker, Seneca Shoumaker, Ashley Goodloe and husband, Jean Paul, Brandon Shoumaker, Amanda Jeffries; numerous great grandchildren; brother, Raymond Wilson and wife, Sue of Plain Dealing; two sisters, Wanda Dauphin of Plain Dealing, Floydale Merrit of West Monroe, LA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Shoumaker was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roland Michael Shoumaker; son, Clinton Shoumaker; great grandson, James Roland Shoumaker; sister, Geraldine Tamarchio; and brother, James Wilson.

Pallbearers will be Carl Benson, Jerry Benson, Larry Benson, Darren Wilson, Doyle Dauphin, and Shane Womack.

Sign our online guest book at www.baileyfuneralhome.net
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 18, 2019
