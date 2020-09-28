Alvin Douglas Brown, Sr.Shreveport - Alvin Douglas Brown, Sr., passed away, Thursday, September 24, 2020. "Al" Brown was born January 15, 1934 in Cornelius, NC. He was born to Floyd and Julia Mae Puckett Brown."Al" is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Julia Mae Brown, and his brother, Bobby James Brown.Those left to cherish his memory is his wife of 63 years, Margaret "Ann" Brown; his children, Alvin Douglas "Doug" Brown, Jr. and wife, Linda of DeRidder, LA; Vickie Brown Finch and husband, J.P. of DeBerry, TX, his grandchildren, Steven Guy Bogard, II and wife, Terra of Benton, LA; Amber Finch Rigsby and husband, Jef of Marshall, TX; James Derek Finch of Shreveport, LA; and Holland Dustin Harrison and wife, Jessica of Malvern, AR, and 5 great-grandchildren."Al" was a US Air Force Veteran, a lifelong truck driver, who loved his church, Faith Lutheran. He was full of life, loved his cowboy hat, the Saints and Cowboys, and any time someone would turn on music, he would do the twist literally anywhere. "Al" was a man who loved his family. He will be dearly missed.Celebration of life service for Alvin "AL" Douglas Brown, Sr. will be 11:00am, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Boone Funeral Home, 2156 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA. Interment will follow at the Northwest Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery, 7970 Mike Clark Road, Keithville, LA. Open visitation will be from 3pm to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 1.