Amelia Ann Allison "Ann" Vise
Shreveport - Ann Vise, 72, of Shreveport, Louisiana died peacefully on February 4, 2020. A celebration of her life will be at 2 pm on Saturday, February 8 at Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Shreveport. Visitation with the family will be immediately after at the church. A private burial at Forest Park St. Vincent Cemetery will take place before the service.
Ann was born February 28, 1947 in El Dorado, Arkansas to Bill and Wanda Allison. She spent her youth in Alexandria, Louisiana and graduated from Bolton High School in 1965. While attending Louisiana Tech University, Ann met her husband Stephen Eugene Vise. After their wedding in 1969, they moved to Atlanta, GA and later settled in Shreveport. Ann taught math at Captain Shreve High School, and then began raising a family after her daughters Allison and Emily were born. She sewed lots of clothes, baked many birthday cakes, and volunteered her heart out, helping with swim team, Girl Scout troops, the PTA, and church activities. Over the years, she never missed capturing life's moments through the lens of her camera. As the girls grew older, Ann went to work with Provine Studios as a school photographer. She eventually branched out and was the "picture lady" for elementary schools all over town as the owner of Lagniappe Photography. In addition to her photography, Ann enjoyed traveling, volunteering at church, and spending time with her wide circle of friends. In recent years, she traveled often to Austin, TX to spend quality time with her daughters, sons-in-law, and four grandchildren. She was a very fun and energetic "Gran Ann" who always had a new activity at the ready.
Ann was a hard worker, adventure seeker, and occasional rule breaker who was truly devoted to her family and friends. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by the many people whose lives she touched.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents James Greer Allison Sr. and Catherine LaWanda Vernon Allison, and her husband Stephen Eugene Vise. She is survived by her daughters Allison Vise Finch and husband Todd of Austin, TX (grandchildren Benjamin and Claire), and Emily Vise McBride and husband Youree of Austin, TX (grandchildren Finley and Harlan).
The family requests that memorials be made to Broadmoor United Methodist Church.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020