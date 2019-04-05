|
Amelia "Mootsey" Pecquet Parker
Shreveport - Amelia Agnes "Mootsey" Pecquet Parker was escorted to her heavenly home on March 26, 2019. God gave her 92 wonderful years. Mootsey was born December 21, 1926, to Nemours Francois Pecquet and Lottie Hebert Pecquet, in Sunrise, Louisiana, and died March 26, 2019 at her home in Shreveport, La.
She graduated from Port Allen High School in 1944, and Business College in 1946. Life was filled with love, laughter and joy.
She was preceded in death by husband of 49 years, Arcade Joseph "Sweetie" Parker, five sisters, two brothers and their spouses. She is survived by four daughters and their spouses, Joanne "Jody" Walker (Ronny), Janet Parker, Judy Causey (Larry), Jerri Snow (Jerry), and one son, Troy Parker (Anna Joy), 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.
A Memorial reception will be held at Church at Red River from 5:30-7:30 pm on April 6, 2019.
The family expresses its appreciation for the wonderful care given by St. Joseph Hospice in Shreveport, La.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her memory to Church at Red River, 230 Flournoy Lucas Rd, Shreveport, LA 71106, or to the
Condolences given at https://www.centuriesmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 5, 2019